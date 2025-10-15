FASTag annual pass crosses 25 lakh users mark in 2 months

New Delhi, Oct 15(PTI) FASTag annual pass has crossed the 25 lakh user mark with around 5.67 crore transactions recorded in two months after launch, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Launched on August 15, 2025, the FASTag annual pass provides a seamless and economical travel option to the National Highway users and is applicable on about 1,150 toll plazas on National Highways and National Expressways.

The Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through one-time fee payment of Rs 3,000 for one year validity or 200 toll plaza crossings.

The pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag.

The annual pass gets activated within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle after payment of one-time fee payment through Rajmargyatra App or NHAI website.

The annual pass is non-transferable and is valid at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas.

At fee plazas on Expressways, State Highways (SH) managed by State Governments or local bodies, the FASTag will use the existing wallet balance for payments at State Highway tolls and parking etc. PTI BKS BKS MR