FASTag Annual Pass user base crosses 50 lakh mark since launch: Morth

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The FASTag Annual Pass initiative has crossed the 50 lakh user mark, with over 26.55 crore transactions recorded within six months of its launch, an official statement said on Friday.

The annual pass facility was launched on August 15, 2025, to provide financial relief to commuters using national highways.

"The FASTag Annual Pass has achieved a significant milestone by crossing 50 lakh users with over 26.55 crore transactions recorded within six months of its launch...," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said.

Region-wise analysis showed that Chandigarh leads in terms of usage, accounting for 14 per cent of total Annual Pass transactions across the country, followed by Tamil Nadu at 12.3 per cent and Delhi at 11.5 per cent.

Bijwasan Fee Plaza in Delhi NCR has emerged as the leading location with around 57 per cent of total car crossings at the fee plaza using the Annual Pass, followed by Mundaka fee plaza in Delhi NCR and Jhinjholi Fee Plaza in Sonipat, both registering around 53 per cent of non-commercial vehicle crossings using the Annual Pass.

Applicable on about 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and National Expressways, the Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through one-time fee payment of Rs 3,000 for one year validity or 200 toll plaza crossings. The pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag.

The annual pass gets activated within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle after payment of one-time fee payment through Rajmargyatra App or NHAI website.

FASTag is an RFID passive tag used for making toll payments directly from the customer's linked prepaid, savings, or current account.