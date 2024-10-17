FASTag parking management system launched at Howrah Railway Station

Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI ) A Gurugram-based company has collaborated with the Howrah Police to offer parking solutions at the busy Howrah Railway Station, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The company has launched "Kolkata's first FASTag parking management system" at the station, he said.

"This innovative system allows vehicle owners to simply drive into the designated parking area and drive out again, with no need to stop and pay," Park+ said in a release.

The parking fee will be automatically deducted from the FASTag account, eliminating cash transactions and long queues, it said.

Advertisment

"Our collaboration with the Howrah Police brings our smart parking services to Kolkata and eliminates the stress of finding a parking spot at Howrah Railway Station. We are committed to making car ownership a smoother experience," said Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO of Park+.

Users can also book and pay for parking spots from their smartphones, he said. PTI BSM SBN RBT SBN