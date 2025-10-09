Fastest.Health raises Rs 1.2 cr in pre-seed funding led by Inflection Point Ventures

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Quick service diagnostics platform Fastest.Health on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1.2 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funding will be used to scale marketing initiatives, improve sales, invest in technological advancements and onboard key resources to streamline operations, Fastest.Health said in a statement.

At present, the company is operational in Navi Mumbai and the suburban areas of Mumbai, and plans to expand into new markets, it added.

The Mumbai-based health-tech startup said it has been offering its services since January 2025, providing on-demand diagnostic services and its partner labs are NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration for Laboratories) accredited.

"With our 15-minute doorstep collection and 90-minute report delivery, we're not just delivering reports faster, we're building India's first true quick-commerce diagnostics network," Fastest.Health Co-founder and CBO Sandeep Krishna said.

On the company's investment in Fastest.Health, Inflection Point Ventures Founder Vinay Bansal said the healthcare sector has undergone a paradigm shift post the Covid-19 crisis. Now, the emphasis is not only on accuracy but also on speed, convenience and reliability.

"Tech plays a major role in making healthcare accessible. Fastest.Health exemplifies this evolution by delivering faster diagnostic results without compromising credibility, thereby eliminating delay in starting the treatment, which is one of the most important factors in healthcare, especially during crucial moments," he added. PTI RKL DRR