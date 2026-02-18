FCI signs MoU with WFP to supply rice to support eradication of global hunger

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) State-owned FCI and World Food Programme (WFP) have signed initial pact for supply of rice to eradicate global hunger.

According to an official statement on Wednesday, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the World Food Programme (WFP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the supply of rice in support of global humanitarian operations aimed at combating hunger.

The MoU was signed by Rabindra Kumar Agarwal, CMD, FCI and Carl Skau - Deputy Executive Director, WFP in presence of Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution.

Under the MoU, FCI will supply 2 lakh tonnes of rice (up to 25% broken) to WFP.

The MoU will be valid for a period of five years from the date of signing and may be extended by mutual consent.

The price will be mutually agreed on an annual basis, with the current price fixed at Rs 2,800 per quintal up to 31 March 2026.

Union food secretary Sanjeev Chopra said, "Through our partnership with WFP, we are exporting hope, nutrition, and dignity to those facing hunger. This agreement showcases India's resolve to ensure no one goes hungry. India will continue to stand with the international community in combating malnutrition and food insecurity.” Carl Skau, Deputy Executive Director, UN World Food Programme, said This agreement with India marks a key milestone in fighting global hunger.

“India's support will help WFP reach vulnerable populations with nutritious food more effectively over the next five years," Skau said.

This partnership reinforces India’s commitment to global food security, strengthens cooperation with WFP in addressing humanitarian needs worldwide, the food ministry said in a statement. PTI MJH MR