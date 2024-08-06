FCI's OMS rice sale for Sikkim on Wednesday, wheat for Bengal to commence soon: Official

Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) Food Corporation of India on Tuesday said it will sell a tentative 1,448 tonnes of rice in Sikkim on Wednesday under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS).

Regional FCI officials said it is one of the first major OMS for Sikkim post-COVID.

The scheme offers food grains in the open market at prices fixed by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution through e-auction in order to control prices and ensure affordability to consumers.

FCI DGM (Kolkata) Sanjay Biswas said that wheat OMS for West Bengal will commence soon.

In the last fiscal, 7 lakh tonnes of wheat was sold under OMS in Bengal.

The reserve price for rice for Sikkim sale is Rs 2,800 per quintal for non-fortified rice and Rs 2,873 for fortified, with applicable taxes and transportation charges added.

The e-auction will be conducted on m-junction platform. PTI BSM NN