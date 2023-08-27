FDI equity inflows dip 34% to USD 10.94 bn in April-June 2023

New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India declined 34 per cent to USD 10.94 billion during April-June period this fiscal year, according to government data.

FDI inflows stood at USD 16.59 billion during April-June 2022-23, the data from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed.

According to the data, FDI dipped from countries including Mauritius, Singapore, the US and the UAE during April-June 2023-24.

Inflows dipped in segments including computer hardware and software, trading, automobile and pharma.