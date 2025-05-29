FDI into India expected to grow further: DPIIT Secy

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Foreign direct investments (FDI) in the country rose to a three-year high of USD 81 billion in 2024-25 and are expected to grow further, a top government official said on Thursday.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said that increased investments by Indian industry in other countries demonstrate the fact that they are realising they have to grow.

"They not only need to be focussed internally, they also need to acquire technology, need to secure resources and gain greater market access in other countries," he said here at a CII event.

Bhatia said that the free trade agreements that India is signing will provide opportunities for all businesses.

The production-linked incentive schemes for sectors like electronics are helping to boost manufacturing.

He urged the industry to look beyond the uncertainties, which are short-term in nature, and rather adopt a longer-term horizon to truly capitalize on the emerging opportunities. PTI RR MR