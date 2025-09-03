FDI up 15 pc to USD 18.62 bn in Apr-June 2025-26; inflows from US triple

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) FDI in India rose 15 per cent to USD 18.62 billion during April-June this fiscal year, while the inflow from the US nearly tripled to USD 5.61 billion during the quarter, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during April-June FY25 stood at USD 16.17 billion. In March quarter 2024-25, the inflows fell 24.5 per cent year-on-year to USD 9.34 billion.

Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, increased to USD 25.2 billion during the quarter under review as against USD 22.5 billion in the same period of 2024-25. PTI RR ANU ANU