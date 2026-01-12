FedEx enters pact with GJEPC for door-to-door int'l shipping solutions

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Express transportation firm FedEx on Monday announced signing an initial pact with the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) for door-to-door international shipping solutions.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two partners, FedEx will offer council members its international shipping solutions designed for the specific needs of the gems and jewellery sector, Fedex said in a statement.

This includes time-definite services, integrated customs clearance, and end-to-end shipment visibility, supported by structured knowledge-sharing initiatives such as seminars, webinars, and focused engagements to strengthen export capabilities, it said.

"Indian craftsmanship is appreciated worldwide, and the next phase of export growth will be shaped by how effectively these products move from local sellers to buyers across markets.

"FedEx is focused on enabling this journey by building supply chains that help Indian businesses move faster, smarter, and with certainty. This MoU reflects that long-term focus," said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president of marketing, customer experience, and air network, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa, at FedEx.

Gems and jewellery sector contributes nearly seven per cent to India's economy and accounts for 10-12 per cent of total merchandise exports, employing millions of people across manufacturing, design, and trade, as per FedEx.

With global demand expected to rise, the council continues to strengthen member capabilities by enabling access to reliable logistics expertise, it said.

Through this MoU, GJEPC brings FedEx on board to support smoother market access, better shipment predictability, and compliance across international trade lanes.

"This partnership with FedEx is a meaningful step towards strengthening the logistics backbone of India's gem and jewellery exports, especially for MSMEs and new-age exporters exploring cross-border e-commerce," said Kirit Bhansali, Chairman, GJEPC.

By facilitating access to reliable, door-to-door international shipping solutions, knowledge support, and process clarity, this MoU will help Council members reach global buyers with greater ease, speed, and confidence, he added.