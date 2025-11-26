FedEx signs LOI with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to explore opportunities in logistics education

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Express transportation firm FedEx has signed a Letter of Intent with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) to explore collaboration opportunities in logistics education, skill development, and industry exposure for students.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) outlines potential areas of academic-industry engagement, including co-developing learning modules, real-world case studies, guest lectures, workshops, and opportunities for practical exposure to logistics operations, the company said.

These exploratory discussions are aimed at supporting an ecosystem in which students can gain a clearer understanding of the contemporary trends, challenges, and innovations shaping the logistics sector, it said.

"By integrating industry insights into formal learning, the initiative bridges the academia-industry gap and ensures students develop practical, job-ready skills for modern logistics roles," said Suvendu Choudhury, Vice President of India operations and planning and engineering at FedEx, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa.

The partnership between FedEx and GSV will advance the field of logistics and supply chain through digitalization and advanced technology integration, said Manoj Choudhary, Vice-Chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya. PTI IAS DRR