Chamkaur Sahib (Rupnagar), Aug 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said feedback from all stakeholders, including farmers, over the land pooling policy will be further taken into account.

He said his government has introduced a progressive land pooling policy in the state to promote planned and sustainable development.

Mann reiterated that this is a people's government, and every decision is made in consultation with the public.

Mann was speaking to reporters after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib here and prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in the state.

The AAP government has been facing flak from the opposition parties and various farmer bodies, which dubbed its land pooling policy a "looting" scheme to "rob" the farmers of their fertile land.

Ruling AAP has hit out at the opposition parties for spreading misleading propaganda against the state government's land pooling policy, with party leaders describing it as "farmers-friendly".

The Punjab Cabinet in June gave its nod to the land pooling policy and asserted that not a single yard will be forcibly acquired from land owners.

Under the land pooling policy, an owner will be given a 1,000 square yards of residential plot and a 200 square yards of commercial plot in fully developed land in lieu of one acre of land, the state government had said.

After clearing the policy last month, the government had said it was designed to foster transparent and planned urban development across the state.

To another question, Mann alleged that gangsters were patronised by Congress leaders in the past, which emboldened criminal elements.

Those very Congress leaders are now facing threats to their families from the same criminals they once supported, he further alleged.

"These leaders are now facing the consequences of their past misdeeds against the state and its people," he said.

Mann said he prayed that the ethos of communal harmony, peace, and brotherhood continue to be strengthened with each passing day and that Punjab leads the nation in every sphere.

He said he feels blessed to have the opportunity to serve the people of Punjab and usher in a new era of unprecedented development and progress.

He added that his government is following in the footsteps of the great Sikh Gurus to serve the people and is committed to further accelerating the state's development.

Mann said the government will ensure the holistic development of this holy land, and all necessary efforts are underway.

He assured that no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause, as the government is duty-bound to develop this place of immense historical and spiritual significance. PTI CHS MR