Fermenta Biotech suspends operations at Kullu plant

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Fermenta Biotech on Tuesday said it has suspended operations at its Kullu-based manufacturing plant due to heavy rainfall.

Advertisment

Owing to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, the operations at Kullu unit have stopped completely since July 10, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company is in the process of ascertaining the quantum of loss, caused by the above disruption, it added.

The drug firm said it will report the details, including steps taken to restore the operations, the damage caused, insurance amount realised and the commencement of operations at Kullu factory, in due course.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed extremely heavy rainfall in the last few days leading to excessive damage to roads and other essential infrastructure. PTI MSS SHW