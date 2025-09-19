Fermenta board approves sale of environmental solutions biz to subsidiary

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Fermenta Biotech on Friday said its board has approved to sell environmental solutions business to a wholly-owned subsidiary on a slump sale basis.

The strategic business transfer, effective October 1, 2025, represents another important milestone in the company's commitment to sustainable innovation and environmental stewardship, it said in a regulatory filing.

The subsidiary will continue and expand the business of conceiving, designing, providing, and manufacturing for sale and distribution.

"By transferring our environmental solutions portfolio to a dedicated subsidiary, we are creating a focused entity that can accelerate growth and innovation in this critical sector," company's MD Prashant Nagre said.

Shares of Fermenta Biotech were trading 1.2 per cent down at Rs 338.40 apiece on BSE.