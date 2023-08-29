Ferns & Petals joins ONDC to enhance customer reach

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Leading gifting brand Ferns N Petals (FNP) on Tuesday said it has joined government-initiated platform Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

FNP's D2C catalogue is now accessible to buyers through the ONDC Network and will enable the visibility of its over 400 retail stores across all buyer applications, a joint statement said.

The integration of FNP and ONDC empowers the company to showcase its premium products across diverse digital platforms. "This expansion enhances our outreach, facilitating the delivery of joy to a multitude of customers, thereby reinforcing our mutual objective," Chirantan Sharma, AVP Product FNP, said.

"Their joining also reiterates the value major brands are seeing in joining ONDC Network and furthering their growth opportunities," ONDC MD & CEO T Koshy, said.

ONDC is an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry to help small retailers expand their business and reduce the dominance of e-commerce giants. It aims to build an open, interoperable network on which buyers and sellers can transact without needing to be present on the same platform.

It offers small retailers an opportunity to provide their services, and goods to buyers across the country through an e-commerce system, where buyers will be able to purchase the products, which are sold on any platform. PTI KRH SHW MR