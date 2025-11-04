Fertiliser Association names Coromandel's Sankarasubramanian as Chairman

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) has appointed S Sankarasubramanian, MD and CEO of Coromandel International Limited, as its chairman.

The FAI board made the decision at a meeting on October31, elevating Sankarasubramanian from his previous role as co-chairman.

Siba Prasad Mohanty, managing director of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd, will serve as sole co-chairman, having previously shared the position with another executive, FAI said in a statement.

Sankarasubramanian brings more than 30 years of experience in the fertiliser industry, particularly in the phosphatic and potassic (P&K) sector. He also chairs FAI's Southern Region.

"FAI is committed to driving innovation and sustainability through resource efficiency and balanced nutrition, while working closely with policymakers to achieve Atmanirbharta in the fertiliser sector," Sankarasubramanian said, referring to the country's self-reliance initiative.

He replaces Sailesh C Mehta.

Established in 1955, FAI represents fertiliser manufacturers, distributors, importers, equipment makers, research institutes and input suppliers across India.