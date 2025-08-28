Festive demand: Amazon expands network with 12 new fulfillment centers, 6 sort centers

New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon on Thursday announced the launch of 12 new fulfilment centres (smart warehouses) and half a dozen new sort centres -- its network expansion aimed at bolstering delivery capabilities in the festive season.

The expansion adds a combined 8.6 million cubic feet of incremental storage capacity, it said citing an analogy of it being equivalent of 100 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

"Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Amazon today announced a major expansion of its operations network with the launch of 12 new fulfillment centers (FCs) and expansion of 6 FCs," Amazon said in a release.

The expansion brings the first Amazon fulfillment center to five cities including Hooghly, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Visakhapatnam and Hubballi. The company also announced the launch of six new sort centres (SCs) in Hubli, Trivandrum, Rajpura, Gorakhpur, Moradabad and Prayagraj with a combined area of 500000 sq. feet, it informed.

Explaining the rationale, Amazon said the expansion will help sellers better serve customers by placing selection closer to them.

It is expected to create "thousands of new work opportunities", the company said.

"These opportunities include a variety of roles in Amazon's operations network, including full-time and part-time options (such as Fulfilment and Sortation Associates, Team Leads, Process Assistants)," the release added.

The new buildings are ready and operational ahead of the upcoming festive season.

As such, festive shopping remains one of the biggest annual opportunities for brands, driven by cultural celebrations, gifting traditions, lucrative discounts, and consumer appetite for new and seasonal products. According to 2025 edition of the JioStar Festive Sentiment Survey, 92 per cent of Indian consumers plan to continue or increase their festive spending this year, signalling robust consumer confidence and a golden opportunity for brands.