Festive rush: Amazon India says created over 1.5 lakh seasonal work opportunities

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Amazon India on Monday said it has created over 1.5 lakh seasonal work opportunities in its operations network of fulfilment centres, sort centres and last-mile delivery stations, ahead of festive season.

These include direct and indirect work opportunities in 400-plus cities across India, including cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, among others.

"Amazon India today (Monday) announced that it has created more than 150,000 seasonal work opportunities across its operations network of fulfilment centres (FCs), sort centres and last mile delivery stations, as it gears up to serve millions of customers during the upcoming festive season," according to a release.

Amazon further said it has created opportunities for thousands of women associates as well as over 2,000 PWDs (those differently-abled) in its network.

"Amazon India has already onboarded a majority of these new associates, in preparation of the upcoming festive season," the ecommerce giant said. PTI MBI TRB