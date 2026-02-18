Festo opens 71,000 sq ft Global Capability Centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (PTI) Festo on Wednesday inaugurated its new Global Capability Centre here to advance Industry 4.0, automation and smart manufacturing, the company said.

The facility will have the capacity to accommodate 600 employees and represents a strategic investment in the region, the automation technology company said, as it marked 40 years of operations in India.

The newly inaugurated 71,000 sq ft GCC near Electronics City marks a key step in Festo’s global growth strategy, the company said.

According to a statement, the GCC, which will house highly skilled professionals, will serve as a strategic hub for advanced engineering, digital solutions, software development, data analytics and process excellence, supporting Festo’s global operations.

The centre will also build on the expertise of existing employees to support global process optimisation and innovation, it added.

Ravi Sastry, Managing Director, said: "Our GCC in Bengaluru aligns with Festo's vision of automation for a sustainable future. The centre will play a significant role in driving global R&D initiatives while fostering collaboration with India's rich technology and engineering talent pool."