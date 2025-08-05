FHRAI inks MoU with ETS to establish English communication benchmarks for hospitality sector

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with ETS India, the Indian subsidiary of global non-profit educational testing organisation, to establish English communication benchmarks for the hospitality and restaurant sector.

"With ETS India's support, we aim to establish clear benchmarks that will help our industry meet global service expectations. It's time we equip our workforce not just with technical know-how, but with the ability to communicate confidently and clearly," FHRAI President K Syama Raju said in a statement.

Under the agreement, FHRAI will identify a representative sample of hotels and Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs), to participate in a pilot benchmarking study.

"By working with FHRAI, we hope to not only bridge the English communication gap but also help create a standardised, scalable framework for talent development in the hospitality sector," ETS Country Manager India and South Asia Sachin Jain said. PTI SM TRB TRB