FiatPe looks to onboard 50K new merchants in FY26, launches new ‘3-in-1’ PoS device

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Mumbai-based fintech innovator Fiat Payments (FiatPe) looks to onboard 50,000 new merchants in this financial year as it expands its footprint in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, a top company official said on Thursday.

The fintech has also launched a new ‘FiatPe Next 3-in-1’ Point-of-Sale (PoS) device, designed to redefine digital payment acceptance for businesses, SMEs, retailers, and corporates across India, Richika Dadheech, Founder & Managing Director, FiatPe said.

The company plans to onboard over 50,000 new business partners by FY26, expanding its footprint across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities where digital payment adoption is accelerating rapidly, Dadheech said.

FiatPe currently caters to over 40,000 businesses across sectors such as retail, healthcare and utilities.

Backed by strong partnerships and innovation-led expansion, the company expects to process transactions worth over Rs 2,500 crore in FY26, underscoring its commitment to simplifying payments and strengthening India’s digital economy.

"The launch of the FiatPe Next 3-in-1 PoS device represents a significant milestone in our journey to make digital payments more accessible, interoperable, and sustainable for every business," Dadheech said.

"Our goal is to empower India’s small and mid-sized enterprises with affordable and integrated technology that enhances ease of doing business." The FiatPe Next 3-in-1 device combines card, UPI, and soundbox capabilities into a single compact unit, enabling businesses to accept payments through multiple modes—card dip and tap, dynamic and static QR codes—while receiving instant multilingual voice confirmations for every transaction.

It also allows seamless integration with billing and accounting systems, giving businesses a unified interface to manage invoicing, reconciliation, and reporting. PTI IAS MR MR MR