Fibe extends consumer credit to e-commerce, partners with Flipkart

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Consumer lending app Fibe on Thursday has forayed into the consumer lending space for e-commerce through a strategic partnership with e-commerce marketplace Flipkart.

Through this integration, Fibe's Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution is now live on Flipkart, enabling its customers to access a convenient checkout finance option, a joint statement said.

Through this partnership, Fibe is extending its credit solutions to the e-commerce platform, it said.

The integration of BNPL directly at checkout is designed to provide digitally savvy shoppers with financial flexibility. PTI DP BAL BAL