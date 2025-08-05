Fibe raises Rs 225 cr via NCDs

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Non-bank lender Fibe on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 225 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Its investors include Franklin Templeton Alternative Investments Fund, and the funds will be deployed to strengthen lending operations, it said in a statement.

***** Special access for Rupay card holders to live concert tickets on Bookmyshow: NPCI * NPCI on Tuesday said Rupay card holders will get privileged access to biggest festivals and live concerts whose tickets are sold by Bookmyshow (BMS), for a year.

The access, made possible through a collaboration between NPCI and BMS, will include pre-sale access, exclusive ticketing zones, curated food and beverage offerings and merchandise perks at events such as Sunburn 2025, Lollapalooza India 2026, Bandland 2026, as per a statement.

***** MDAVF invests in Atom Alloys India * Maharashtra Defence and Aerospace Venture Fund (MDAVF) on Tuesday announced an undisclosed investment in Atom Alloys India, a deep-tech company that has developed a solution for drone, fire, and explosion-resistant fuel storage and transportation.

The investment is an effort by the Indian government to back technologies that passively prevent explosions across fuel systems, including LPG tanks, diesel tankers, petrol reservoirs, and renewable fuel containers, as per a statement. PTI AA TRB