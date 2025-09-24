Fibe ties up with Laxmi Dental to offer Zero-Interest EMI to patients

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Digital lending platform Fibe has partnered with Laxmi Dental to offer instant financing solutions and zero-interest EMI plans for patients seeking dental procedures.

The collaboration will allow patients the option to convert treatment costs into easy monthly instalments with minimal documentation and a fully digital process, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

The offering is designed to remove the upfront financial barrier that often delays elective and essential dental care, enabling dentists to increase case acceptance while delivering a seamless patient experience, it said.

Consumers will be able to avail this facility through Laxmi Dental’s network of 22,000 dentists across the country, as the brand continues to deepen its presence across Metros, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as well, it added.

The tenure of the loan would range from 6–15 months while borrowers can seek loans up to Rs 5 lakh, it added. PTI DP MR