FICCI announces Anant Goenka as President-Elect for 2025-26

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Industry chamber Ficci on Tuesday announced RPG Group Vice Chairman Anant Goenka as President-Elect for 2025-26.

Goenka is currently the Senior Vice President of the chamber.

He will succeed Harsha Vardhan Agarwal at the conclusion of its annual general meeting, which is slated for the end of next month here.

RPG Group is a USD 5 billion conglomerate with interests in the tyre, infrastructure, pharma, IT and speciality sectors, the chamber said in a statement.

Goenka was earlier the MD and CEO of CEAT. He has also worked with Unilever and KEC International.

Anant has an MBA from Kellogg School of Management and a BS Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. PTI RR SHW