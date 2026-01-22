FICCI reappoints Velu as chairman of its TN State Council

Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) Industry body FICCI on Thursday announced that it has re-appointed G S K Velu as chairman of its Tamil Nadu State Council for 2025-26, marking his fifth consecutive year in the position.

Velu, chairman and managing director of Trivitron Group, Neuberg Diagnostics and Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, is also director and shareholder in Kauvery Group of Hospitals, Apollo Dental, Apollo Dialysis and general lending partner at Stakeboat Capital.

He serves as Honorary Consul to the Republic of Estonia in India.

A healthcare entrepreneur, Velu has decades of experience in affordable diagnostics and has strengthened India's healthcare manufacturing ecosystem through innovation and industry-academia ties, said a press release issued by the company, adding that his leadership has earned national and international accolades.

Commenting on the re-appointment, Velu said: ''It is an honour to continue serving as chairman of the FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council for the fifth consecutive year. Tamil Nadu stands at a critical inflection point -- where manufacturing excellence, healthcare innovation, and policy collaboration must converge to create scalable, globally competitive outcomes.'' During his tenure, he has advanced Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) TN's focus on healthcare manufacturing, med-tech, skilling and policy advocacy at state and national levels, the release added. PTI JR JR KH