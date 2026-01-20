Fidelity sells 1.94 pc stake in Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands for nearly Rs 261 cr

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Fidelity Investments on Tuesday sold a 1.94 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands for nearly Rs 261 crore through an open market transaction.

US-based Fidelity Investments, through its arm Fidelity Securities Fund, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, offloaded 2,36,97,487 shares, representing a 1.94 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ABLBL), as per the bulk deal data on the BSE.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 110 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 260.67 crore.

Details of the buyers of ABLBL's shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd fell 2.07 per cent to close at Rs 113.35 apiece on the BSE. In a separate block deal on the NSE, global investment firm Goldman Sachs sold 35.43 lakh shares of Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business unit to Paris-based BNP Paribas for Rs 152 crore through an open market transaction.

US-based Goldman Sachs, through its affiliate Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE - ODI, disposed of the shares at an average price of Rs 429.30 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 152.10 crore.

Meanwhile, BNP Paribas, through its arm BNP Paribas Financial Markets, bought the same number of shares at the same price.

Shares of Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business unit slipped 2.83 per cent to close at Rs 428.90 per piece on the NSE.