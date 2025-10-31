FIEO holds awareness session on e-BRC in Kolkata for exporters

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Friday said it has held an awareness session on electronic bank realisation certificate (eBRC) for exporters.

The session was held in collaboration with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the commerce ministry.

"The outreach programme served as a constructive platform for dialogue and collaboration between DGFT and the exporting community, reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting exporters through continuous digital enablement," it said.

An e-BRC is a digital document issued by a bank to an exporter to confirm receipt of payment for goods or services sold to a foreign buyer.

It is an official proof of export proceeds being realised and is essential for exporters to claim government benefits, tax exemptions, and refunds under the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP).

The outreach programme was organised by the Office of the Additional Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Kolkata, under the Niryat Bandhu Scheme on October 30 in collaboration with FIEO's Eastern Region.

Abhinav Gupta, Additional DGFT, Kolkata, emphasised the government's commitment to strengthening e-governance systems and providing real-time, transparent, and efficient services to exporters.

In the session, a technical team from DGFT Headquarters provided detailed clarifications and hands-on guidance on various modules of its e-governance platform.