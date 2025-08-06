FIEO inks pact with Amazon to boost e-commerce exports

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Apex exporters body FIEO on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with leading e-retailer Amazon to increase awareness among domestic companies about huge export opportunities through e-commerce medium.

This partnership aims to establish a dedicated e-commerce export task force to collaboratively shape policy frameworks, enable infrastructure support, and increase awareness of e-commerce export opportunities among Indian businesses, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said.

Amazon and FIEO will also jointly organise workshops and training sessions focused on high-potential export categories such as home linen and décor, health and personal care, apparel, toys, packaged foods, and handicrafts.

"By partnering with Amazon, we aim to build the capacities of small businesses, including artisans, weavers, and manufacturers, and help them leverage e-commerce for international expansion," it said in a statement.

The country's e-commerce exports currently stand at USD 2 billion as compared to China's staggering USD 350 billion.