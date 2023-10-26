FIL Industries-led consortium commences work on Dehradun-Mussoorie ropeway project

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) FIL Industries-led consortium has commenced work on India's longest ropeway system connecting Dehradun to Mussoorie, and the Rs 300-crore mono-cable ropeway project will be ready by September 2026, the company said in a statement.

The 5.5 kilometres long ropeway connecting the twin cities of Dehradun and Mussoorie is being built by the Mussoorie Sky Car Company Pvt, a consortium led by FIL Industries and comprised of SRM Engineering LLP along with the technology partner POMA SAS France.

FIL Industries Pvt Ltd said the ropeway will cut down the 33-km driving distance between Dehradun and Mussoorie, which takes 1.5 to 3 hours depending on traffic, to a mere 15 minutes.

The statement said for the first time in India, this ropeway will have 10-seater cabins.

These enclosed, fully ventilated, glazed, automatic opening and closing-door cabins will initially have the capacity to carry up to 1,300 passengers per hour per direction, it added. PTI BKS HVA