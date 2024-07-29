Filatex Fashions bags Rs 293 cr export order

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Hyderabad-based socks and cotton products exporter Filatex Fashions on Monday said its subsidiary has bagged an export order worth USD 35 million (around Rs 293 crore) for supplying white marble.

Filatex Fashions, which supplies products to European markets, in a statement said that its arm Filatex Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd has received the order from hospital development firm Bloomflora Ventures Ltd for their upcoming 54 hospitals in Africa.

“The order for supply White Marble over a period of seven years is estimated to be USD 35 million (around Rs. 300 crore),” the statement said.

It is the first export order for the company’s mining subsidiary, it added.

Filatex also said that its shareholders have approved the stock split of 5:1 - the issue of five equity shares for every 1 held by shareholders - at the extra-ordinary shareholders meeting held on July 15.

The company board on June 7 approved the 5:1 stock split to enhance the liquidity in the capital market and widen the shareholder base.

The Board of Directors of Filatex Fashions Ltd at its meeting held on 26 July 2024 has approved the appointment of Sunil Agarwal as an Additional Director and CEO of the Company in the Executive Director category, the company said. PTI RR MR