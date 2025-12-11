Filed 14,000 patents from India, expect country to lead next era of global innovation: Samsung

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Samsung has filed over 14,000 patents from India and expects the country to lead the next era of meaningful global innovation, the company said on Thursday.

Samsung said it has completed 30 years in India and become the largest multi-national company with a revenue of Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

"Over 14,000 patents filed from India, cementing its role as a global innovation powerhouse. The next decade will see more products built in India, designed in India, and innovated for the world," Samsung said in a statement.

Samsung entered India in 1995 with the introduction of televisions and gradually established its mobile manufacturing facilities in Noida, one of the largest in the world.

"We believe the next era of meaningful global innovation will be led by India -- where the future of smart homes, connected living, and intelligent devices is rapidly taking shape with AI that understands India's cultural diversity. We will continue to work closely with the Government of India for a Viksit Bharat, creating a digitally empowered nation where innovation fuels inclusive progress and co-prosperity," Samsung Southwest Asia, President and CEO, JB Park said.

Samsung in the last 30 years has scaled up operations in India with the establishment of two plants in Chennai and Noida, three R&D centres in Delhi, Noida, and Bengaluru, and a design centre in Delhi-NCR.

"From selling our first TV in India in 1995, when liberalisation was unlocking new possibilities to becoming the most trusted technology partner for Bharat today, Samsung's journey has been shaped by India's confidence, creativity, and limitless ambition. Young Indians expect technology to be secure, intuitive, and always evolving, and we are committed to delivering personalised innovations for them," Park said. PTI PRS TRB