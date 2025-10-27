Fill vacant posts immediately to improve farm education, Chouhan tells ICAR

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday directed the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to immediately fill up vacant positions, which will improve farm education.

Addressing the National Agricultural Students' Conference here, the union agriculture minister said he would write to state chief ministers and discuss the issue with the agriculture ministers.

"The future of agricultural students should not be compromised at any cost," a ministry statement said quoting Chouhan.

A 2025 parliamentary committee report showed ICAR faces a significant shortage of sanctioned personnel across its institutes and universities, with 3,550 posts unfilled as of March 31, 2025. Most vacancies are in scientific, technical and administrative positions.

The committee expressed concern over delayed recruitments and recommended accelerated hiring through the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB). To address operational challenges, ICAR was directed to fill at least 50 per cent of existing vacancies within 2025 and complete the remainder on a time-bound basis, emphasizing the need for regular instead of only contractual appointments.

Chouhan also directed ICAR to form a team of agricultural students to seek constructive suggestions to address shortcomings. He called for healthy competition in grading agricultural universities and colleges, saying ICAR should study global best practices and implement them in the country.

The minister said developing agriculture and villages together could prevent migration from rural areas, adding that a "developed and self-reliant India cannot exist without the development of agriculture." He stressed that agricultural students should visit farmers' fields at least once a year to gain practical knowledge and understand their problems.

The conference, organized by ICAR's Agricultural Education Division and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), saw agricultural students sharing their experiences and establishing a direct dialogue with the Union Agriculture Minister.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary participated virtually.