Film actress Amrita Singh buys 2,700 sq ft apartment in Mumbai for Rs 18 cr

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Bollywood actress Amrita Singh bought a residential apartment in Juhu, Mumbai for Rs 18 crore, real estate consultant Square Yards said on Tuesday.

"The property acquired by Amrita Singh is located in the Peninsula building in Nutan Laxmi Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, which is a ready-to-move-in residential project. "The apartment spans a built-up area of 252.04 square metre (2,712.9 sq ft) and includes three car parking spaces," Square Yards said in a statement.

The consultant said it has reviewed property registration documents. The transaction was registered in February 2025.

Amrita Singh has acted in many films including Betaab and Chameli Ki Shaadi. PTI MJH DRR