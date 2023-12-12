Film on environment conservation garners 40 cr viewers so far

New Delhi: A film on climate change titled 'Planet India' that highlights efforts being made in India for environment conservation has crossed the milestone of 40 crore viewers, a statement said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The film, fronted by Bollywood actor and sustainable development advocate Jackie Shroff, was released in September ahead of the G20 Summit.

The 10-part series was featured across the COP28 UAE climate conference. This inspiring campaign has clearly resonated with mass audiences, reaching over 400 million people, and creating a remarkable impact on the environmental advocacy landscape, the statement said.

The series has been co-created by PlucTV and Studio Silverback. The series through its cinematic short films, has not only highlighted the endeavours of young Indians but has ignited a global conversation on climate and nature-related challenges and possible solutions.

The Planet India series highlights heroes such as Pabitra Mitra, who is restoring forests in Assam, or Nidhi Pant, fighting food waste using a solar construction dryer, or Anand Malligavad, who is rejuvenating lakes in and around Bengaluru, or Manoj Sinha who is setting up solar powered mini-grids to power remote villages, or Deepshikha Sharma who is assembling a task force of women livestock farmers to save the snow leopard in Himachal Pradesh and many more.

Jason Knauf, Executive Producer of Planet India, said in the statement that The response Planet India has received at COP28 has simply been terrific and they expect to reach the milestone of 50 crore views by 2023-end.