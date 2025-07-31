Fin awareness campaign: Nearly 1 lakh camps organised across various districts

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Nationwide Financial Awareness Saturation Campaign, being implemented from July 1 to September 30, 2025, has reached a significant milestone in its first month, with around 1 lakh camps organised across various districts of the country.

Nearly 6.6 lakh new PM Jan Dhan Yojana accounts were opened and more than 22 lakh new enrolments under three Jan Suraksha Schemes were done in one month, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) is driving this initiative with a commitment to achieve comprehensive coverage across all gram panchayats (GPs) and urban local bodies (ULBs), ensuring that every eligible citizen is able to avail the intended benefits of these transformative schemes, it added.

The objective is to ensure that the benefits of the flagship schemes -- Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY)—reach every eligible citizen across approximately 2.70 lakh Gram Panchayats (GPs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

As the campaign progresses, continued efforts will be directed towards saturating GPs and ULBs and maximising community engagement, aligning with the broader vision of inclusive and sustainable development, it said.

Through targeted advertisements and publicity about upcoming camps, people are encouraged to visit these centres and take advantage of the schemes, it added.

The government remains committed to ensuring last-mile access to banking and financial services, anchored in the active and meaningful engagement of stakeholders at every tier of implementation, it said. PTI DP DP BAL BAL