Advertisment
Business

Finance Commission invites applications for young professionals, consultants

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Finance Commission

New Delhi: The Sixteenth Finance Commission on Friday said it has invited applications for young professionals and consultants on a contract basis.

The Sixteenth Finance Commission (XVIFC) has uploaded eligibility, terms of reference, remuneration and application forms on its website, an official statement said.

Applicants desirous of being appointed as young professionals (YPs) and consultants on a contract basis in the commission may forward their application in the duly filled proforma to designated e-mail IDs, it said.

Finance Commission of India
Advertisment
Subscribe