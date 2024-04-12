Finance Commission invites applications for young professionals, consultants

New Delhi: The Sixteenth Finance Commission on Friday said it has invited applications for young professionals and consultants on a contract basis.

The Sixteenth Finance Commission (XVIFC) has uploaded eligibility, terms of reference, remuneration and application forms on its website, an official statement said.

Applicants desirous of being appointed as young professionals (YPs) and consultants on a contract basis in the commission may forward their application in the duly filled proforma to designated e-mail IDs, it said.