Finance key to achieving UNCCD goals, says India

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) India on Tuesday said that adequate financing holds the key to achieving the objectives of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

During a ministerial dialogue on finance at the 16th UN conference to combat desertification in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav also shared that India has already restored 22.5 million hectares of degraded land against the target of 26 million hectares by 2030.

The minister said adequate financing holds the "key to achieving the objectives of the UNCCD" and that the World Drought Atlas released on Monday could serve as a guide for increasing mobilization of financial resources.

Yadav also highlighted government initiatives like the Green Credit Programme, which involves identifying and restoring degraded land with financial support from industries.

He said India is promoting microfinance for farmers through regional rural banks and financial institutions to support sustainable agriculture.

“With active participation of local communities, facilities have been extended to farmers to adopt sustainable practices,” Yadav said.

He said the country's Green India Mission follows a landscape-based approach for land restoration through multi-sectoral convergence.

However, to intensify such efforts, additional resources are important, the minister said.