Finance Minister Paudel inaugurates Nepal Mobility Expo 2025

Kathmandu, Aug 6 (PTI) Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel on Wednesday inaugurated the Nepal Mobility Expo 2025, where he said the government is working to upgrade the Himalayan country's national highways.

The automobile exhibition, organised by Nepal Automobile Importers and Manufacturers Association (NAIMA), is taking place at Bhrikutimandap, Kathmandu.

The five-day event features around 50 brands of vehicles, including the latest models of electric vehicles with state-of-the-art facilities.

While inaugurating the exhibition, Paudel said that the government was working towards the upgradation of national highways to make them free from dust and dirt as well as safe.

The auto expo is expected to attract around 80,000 visitors.

It showcases the latest models of four-wheelers and two-wheelers as well as various automobile accessories.

The exhibition not only showcases the latest models of vehicles, but also focuses on collaboration, innovation and sustainable growth, said NAIMA President Ritu Singh Vaidya.