Finance minister to embark on 11-day tour to Mexico and US

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on an official visit to Mexico and the USA to participate in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) and fund bank annual meeting.

During her maiden visit to Mexico from October 17-20, Sitharaman will also hold a bilateral meeting with her counterpart Rogelio Ramirez de la O, Minister of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico.

Besides, she will also hold discussions with several members of the Mexican Parliament to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and foster economic development, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Sitharaman will also visit the TCS headquarters in Guadalajara -- a significant contributor to the Mexican IT ecosystem and known as the 'Silicon Valley’ of Mexico with a significant presence of major global IT and tech companies.

Among other engagements, Sitharaman will deliver a keynote address at the India-Mexico Trade and Investment Summit with participation from key industry captains from both the countries.

During the visit to the USA from October 20-26, she will participate in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings, besides the G20 Joint Meeting of FMCBGs, Environment Ministers, and Foreign Ministers; and G7 – Africa Ministerial Roundtable.

In the course of her two-city visit to New York City and Washington D.C., she will participate in the Pension Funds Roundtable at New York Stock Exchange; interact with students and faculty at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and also at the Columbia University.

Sitharaman will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Germany, besides holding one-on-one meetings with heads of World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and CEOs of banking and financial institutions.

In a high-level event, the finance minister will participate in a World Bank Group discussion 'From Idea to Implementation: New Financial Solutions to Accelerate Development'.

She will also share her thoughts during a discussion on Bretton Woods Institutions (BWI) with other panelists.

In a post on X, the finance ministry said that Sitharaman on Tuesday interacted with members of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), led by John T Chambers, Chairman US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

During the session, she spoke about India's rapid economic growth, the pivotal role of our youth, and growing investment prospects in insurance, housing, transitional and renewable energy, chemicals, critical minerals, startups and commitment to make India a favourable destination to do business.

USISPF acknowledged the key initiatives taken by the Indian government and the emergence of India as an investment destination. PTI DP HVA