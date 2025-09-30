Financial data intelligence platform Ignosis raises USD 4 million

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Financial data intelligence platform Ignosis has raised USD 4 million (about Rs 35.5 crore) in its pre-series A funding round led by Peak XV’s Surge, with participation from Force Ventures, Razorpay Ventures, CRED CEO Kunal Shah, and existing investors.

Ignosis plans to use the funds to expand its engineering, business, and compliance teams to serve customers better. Key growth priorities include driving hyper-personalisation through financial data intelligence and building finance-specific LLMs and agentic AI use cases for BFSI, the company said in a statement.

With the latest infusion, the Ahmedabad-headquartered firm has raised USD 5.5 million in funding to date.

*** Climaty AI raises USD 2 million * Climaty AI on Tuesday said it has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 17.7 crore) in an early-stage funding round led by Turbostart.

Climaty AI will utilise the funding to enhance its proprietary Agentic AI technology stack and scale its presence across APAC, EMEA, the UK, and North America. PTI ANK ANK SHW