Mumbai: Equity, F&O, and currency markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Diwali-Balipratipada.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Monday due to selling pressure in IT, consumer durables and financial stocks as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of inflation data.

Giving up Diwali day gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 325.58 points or 0.50 per cent to settle at 64,933.87. During the day, it dropped 406.09 points or 0.62 per cent to 64,853.36.

The Nifty declined 82 points or 0.42 per cent to 19,443.55.