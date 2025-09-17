Financial Services Dept launches nationwide cleanliness campaign

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the finance ministry on Wednesday launched a nationwide cleanliness campaign, Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 (SHS 2025).

This year's theme is 'Swachhotsav', which blends the spirit of festive celebrations with the responsibility of cleanliness. The campaign, which concludes on October 2, is a key component of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India Mission), DFS said in a statement.

Various activities, covering all five pillars of the campaign will be organised across the country by all organisations of DFS (PSBs, PSFIs, PSICs, Regulators, RRBs, DRTs etc). 105 organisations of DFS and more than 86,000 branches of financial institutions are expected to participate in the campaign, it said.

To give a broad impact to the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, all branches have been requested to organize plantation drive and to set up outreach programmes for the enrolment of Safai Mitras in government schemes. Special emphasis will be given on enrolment of SafaiMitras under PMJDY, PMSBY and PMJJBY schemes, it said.

A nationwide Shramdaan Activity involving bankers, volunteers and common citizens is also to be organised on September 25, 2025. PTI DP MR MR