Financial services firm Fibe gets rating upgrade from two agencies

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Fibe, a financial services company, on Thursday said it has achieved an improvement in its credit ratings by two rating agencies, on a robust underwriting and risk management framework.

India Ratings has upgraded the company's long-term rating to A- from BBB+ with a positive outlook, while CARE Ratings has revised the company's short-term rating from A2 (Stable) to A2+.

The rating upgrade recognised the enhanced liquidity, diversified funding sources, and timely debt servicing, Fibe said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Acuité Ratings & Research has assigned Fibe a long-term rating of 'A' with a Stable outlook for the first time, it added.

As per the statement, Fibe caters to the growing aspirations of young and tech-savvy Indians and continues to build India's most extensive digital-first consumer lending infrastructure focused on financial inclusion, accessibility, and impact.

The company has expanded its footprint, having served over 37 lakh customers till date with presence in 930 cities in the country, it added.