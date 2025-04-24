Financial support from govt to help push growth of domestic comics industry: ICA

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The governments support such as providing funding and strengthening distribution infrastructure will help the domestic comics industry achieve healthy growth, ICA said on Thursday.

Indian Comics Association (ICA) President Ajitesh Sharma said at present the domestic comic creators face challenges in distribution, financial viability, and cultural acceptance.

Initiatives like the formation of this association and Comics Creator Championship (CCC) are aimed at addressing these challenges by providing a formalised structure for creators, fostering collaboration, and promoting innovation.

The CCC provides a platform for aspiring and professional creators to showcase their talents. The ICA's efforts aim to nurture new talent and position Indian comics as significant players on the global stage.

Sharma said that estimating the exact market size of the industry is challenging due to the unorganized distribution system.

Though the absolute numbers have decreased, the readership on digital platforms has increased accessibility, he said.

"The government can support growth by providing funding and infrastructure for distribution channels and promoting intellectual property rights (IPRs)," he added.

Digital platforms have democratised comic creation and distribution, allowing creators to reach a wider audience.

Sharma said that the COVID-19 lockdowns revived interest in Indian comic books, and new publishers emerged, pushing boundaries with innovative storytelling and themes.

"The shift to digital media has changed traditional comic-reading habits, with many readers consuming comics on mobile devices and online platforms. However, a dedicated readership base still enjoys reading conventional physical books," he said.

However, Sharma added that a dedicated readership base still enjoys reading conventional physical books. The increased prices and reduced distribution limit that number to a minimum.

A five-member jury panel has been announced to select the semi-final winners of the ongoing Comics Creator Championship being organised as part of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) which will be held in Mumbai from May 1-4.

The selected 10 finalists will then compete at WAVES in Mumbai.

About the industry, Sharma said, the Indian comics industry has undergone significant transformations since its peak in the 1980s and 1990s.

It has adapted to changing reader habits, explored digital platforms, and seen the emergence of new publishers and creators.

Legacy publishers such as ACK, Raj Comics, and Diamond Comics have also evolved, he said. PTI RR HVA