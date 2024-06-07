Fincomm chairman Panagariya meets President Murmu

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) 16th Finance Commission chairman Arvind Panagariya on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu.

"I paid a courtesy call to Hon'ble President of India today. We had a wonderful chat on a number of topics," Panagariya posted on X.

In reply to the post, one X user posted "Sir! Am I seeing the new finance minister of India?" Panagariya was quick with his retort, " Not even close. I met the President, not the Prime Minister!!".

The BJP-led NDA won 293 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and enjoys the majority in the 543-member House. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday chose Narendra Modi to become the prime minister for the third term.