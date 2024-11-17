Fine Acers aims for Rs 5,000 crore in assets under management

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Fine Acers, a player in luxury resort investment, on Sunday said the company is targeting assets under management worth Rs 5,000 crore by 2026-27.

The company has Rs 2,500 crore assets under management, it said.

It added that the company has signed a USD 70 million deal with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts to develop four new hotels -- one in Dubai and three in India.

"Fine Acers has announced that the company is targeting assets under management worth Rs 5,000 crore," it said in a statement.

It has also signed an MoU with the Rajasthan government for development of a resort in Udaipur.

"Our present projects are expected to be delivered by 2028. The construction is in full swing at all our seven properties at various locations across globe," Dinesh Yadav, Managing Director, Fine Acers, said, adding, "we are offering 7 per cent return on our properties from the beginning of investment which can increase post our properties start making profits". PTI RR TRB