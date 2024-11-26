Finmin asks public sector insurers to improve profitability

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju on Tuesday reviewed the performance of public sector general insurance companies (PSGIC) and asked them to improve profitability.

During the meeting, he emphasised on adoption of digital solutions and product innovation to deliver seamless services for policyholders.

He urged the PSGICs to focus on reducing losses, improving profitability, & strengthening the insured public's trust, the Department of Financial Services said in a post on X.

