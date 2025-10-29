Finmin launches National Cyber Awareness campaign

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Department of Financial Services under the Finance Ministry on Wednesday said it has launched the National Cyber Awareness campaign.

The inaugural cyber awareness capacity building workshop was held as part of the National Cybersecurity Awareness month, the department said in a post on X.

The event was chaired by Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and attended by senior officers and representatives from Cyberpeace Foundation, it said.

Nagaraju highlighted the criticality of cyber education and capacity building towards the creation of a resilient fintech ecosystem.

Over 150 stakeholders, women entrepreneurs, young students, and small businesses participated in the workshop, it said, adding that a cybersecurity awareness comic toolkit was also launched as part of the programme. PTI DP DP SHW