FinMin seeks expenditure proposals for supplementary demands for grants

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The finance ministry has sought expenditure proposals for the first batch of supplementary demands for grants from various ministries and departments ahead of winter session of Parliament.

The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2024-25 is proposed to be placed before Parliament in the ensuing session, the ministry said in an office memorandum dated October 21.

The month-long winter session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November.

The pre-Budget meetings to finalise the Revised Estimate for 2024-25 and Budget Estimate 2025-26 are currently underway and would conclude on November 11.

The ministries and departments whose pre-Budget meetings with the Finance Ministry will be concluded by October 29 are therefore, required to submit their supplementary proposals by November 6 and the remaining ministries within one week of completion of meeting or by November 15, it said.

The cases that would be eligible to be incorporated under such demands include those where advances from the contingency fund of India have been granted.

Besides, payments against court decree would be included as well as cases where the finance ministry has specifically advised moving of the supplementary demand in the winter session, it said.

"While processing proposals for supplementary grants, the grant controlling authority must invariably identify savings within the grant so that the infructuous or inflated supplementary demands are weeded out and the eventuality of surrender after obtaining supplementary grant is avoided," it said.

The Budget 2025-26 is likely to be presented on February 1.

Previously, when the Budget was presented at the end of February, the three-stage Parliament approval process used to get completed sometime in mid-May, weeks ahead of the onset of monsoon.

This meant government departments would start spending on projects only from August-end or September, after the monsoon season ended. PTI DP DR